Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 507 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.48.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,760 shares of company stock worth $24,440,915. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

