Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,162 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.86. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $238.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

