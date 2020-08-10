Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,207,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 37.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,214.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $408.99 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.51 and its 200 day moving average is $405.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

