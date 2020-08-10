Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,337 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

