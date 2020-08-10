Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

