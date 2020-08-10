Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after buying an additional 157,231 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Gentex stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

