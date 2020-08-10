Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after buying an additional 352,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after buying an additional 130,623 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortinet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after buying an additional 399,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,865. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

