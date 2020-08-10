Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

