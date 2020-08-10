Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $340.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $343.59.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.