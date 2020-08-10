Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

