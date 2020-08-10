Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after buying an additional 943,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after buying an additional 4,231,978 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $152,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,527.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,094 shares of company stock worth $11,195,734. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

