Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 175.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $59.83.
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
