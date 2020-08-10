Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. Cfra raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE NYT opened at $47.38 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

