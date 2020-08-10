Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

