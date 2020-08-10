Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

