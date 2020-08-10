Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHL shares. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.