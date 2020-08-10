Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 430.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,407 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $74,459,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 79.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after purchasing an additional 775,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after purchasing an additional 732,578 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% during the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after buying an additional 458,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

