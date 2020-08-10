Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

