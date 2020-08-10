Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 31,393 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Coastal Financial worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

