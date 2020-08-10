Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 307 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,083,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,281,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $183.62 on Thursday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

