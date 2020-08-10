Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 21,554 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Corning by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $15,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

GLW opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.83 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.