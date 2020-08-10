Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $17,796,882 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $383.47 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.84 and its 200 day moving average is $291.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.