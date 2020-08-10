Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in State Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

State Street stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

