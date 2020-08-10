Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 112.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 541,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,239. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,100,458 shares of company stock worth $96,544,849 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

