Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,028 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $276.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.22. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

