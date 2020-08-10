Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

YUMC stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

