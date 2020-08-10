Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 5,860 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.

