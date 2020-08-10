Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 5,769 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,587,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zynga by 13.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zynga by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zynga by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zynga by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $308,402.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,535.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock worth $3,869,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

