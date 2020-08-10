Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 4,444 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,961,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

LANC stock opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $168.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.