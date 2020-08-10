Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.37 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $126.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

