Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,869 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $67.62 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

