Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,337 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $200,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.