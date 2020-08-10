Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 12,788 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 36.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,640 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 119.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 2.45.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

