BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $334.92

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.92 and traded as low as $324.75. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst shares last traded at $328.00, with a volume of 2,643 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 334.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.41. The company has a market cap of $127.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

