Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

