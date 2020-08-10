Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $76,805,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $44,919,000.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.