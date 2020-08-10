Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

