BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

