Barrington Research Weighs in on Option Care Health’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPCH. Bank of America started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of OPCH opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 60.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

