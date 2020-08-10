Bank of America Upgrades Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to “Neutral”

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

BSMX stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 170,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth $27,120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,486,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 513,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter worth $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.