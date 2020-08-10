Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

