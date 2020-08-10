B. Riley Upgrades WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) to Buy

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.62. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

