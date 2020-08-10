Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.70

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 53775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 38.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,195,000 after purchasing an additional 717,701 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

