Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

