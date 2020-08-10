AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.46). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

