Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.77

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 625579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

