Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

NYSE:AT opened at $1.97 on Monday. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 884,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,364.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,210.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,057 shares of company stock valued at $89,047. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 105.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 130,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 11.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.