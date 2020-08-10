ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.78

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.51. ASAHI GLASS/ADR shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 9,787 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.81.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ASAHI GLASS/ADR had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

