Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.91 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 91.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 378.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

