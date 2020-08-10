Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.